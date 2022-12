December 19, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

As part of the mock drill being organised across the State on floods, a meeting was held to review the preparations in Ernakulam district. Collector Renu Raj presided over the meeting, said a communication here.

The meeting of officials was held after the collector participated in a review by the National Disaster Management Authority. The mock drill will be held on December 29 across the State to prepare it for any flood situation, the communication added.