Review of Operation Breakthrough held

February 01, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

A meeting chaired by Mayor M. Anilkumar on Wednesday took stock of the third and fourth phases of Operation Breakthrough aimed at addressing water logging within the Corporation limits.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh was present. The third phase of work of the Mullassery canal is under way as part of the project. Currently, construction of the top slab over the canal is under way along the stretch on the backside of the KSRTC stand. Besides, construction of drains on the stretch between KSRTC Road and Chittoor Road, Fashion Street Road, MG Road, and P.T. Usha Road is also progressing.

The objective is to resolve waterlogging to the maximum possible extent by the next monsoon. The meeting also reviewed the proposed reconstruction of canals and culverts in Kammattipadam scheduled in the fourth phase of Operation Breakthrough.

Steps have been taken to initiate construction works along the High Court and renovation of drains from the South railway station to the backwater mouth as part of Operation Breakthrough. Construction of the collapsed sidewall of Thevara-Prerandoor Canal, cleaning of canals in the city, and works for the removal of water hyacinth would be completed before March. Work for preempting water logging and soil erosion during monsoon would be completed by April.

Pipes and related equipment for pumps given to the fire and rescue services for fighting waterlogging in the city will be bought using the funds of the District Disaster Management Authority.