Review meet on cancer centre today

With the lockdown affecting the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), a review meeting on Monday is expected to take a decision on the future course of action to make the project a reality.

Of the 150 labourers who were working at the CCRC site at Kalamassery, 130 went home during the lockdown.

It is also learnt that INKEL, the special purpose vehicle chosen as the project implementing agency for a slew of healthcare infrastructure projects in the district, has been undergoing an internal reorganisation as many project managers and senior-level officers are no longer a part of the organisation.

As the floods in August 2018 delayed the project, a new work schedule was started almost a year later only to be stopped soon because of a porch roof collapse.

Even as the work was resumed early this year, the COVID-19 lockdown brought it to a halt.

The meeting will reschedule the date of completion of the project. It is expected to be attended by the new managing director of INKEL and the District Collector, the special officer for the project. Industries Minister and INKEL chairman E.P. Jayarajan is also expected to take part.

Among other works undertaken by INKEL, the super-specialty block at the General Hospital is around 90% complete.

But, the commissioning of the project is likely to be delayed as equipment has to be imported, for which KIIFB has to give approval.

A super-specialty block at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, is also part of INKEL’s work, which is on hold at present because of the institute’s status as a COVID-19 treatment centre.