Reverse quarantine measures to be strengthened in Ernakulam

KOCHI

07 September 2020 21:15 IST

Number of daily COVID-19 cases expected to touch the 350-400 mark in district

Reverse quarantine measures will be strengthened among the elderly and critically-ill patients in Ernakulam as a preventive measure against the possible spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming months.

Nine percent of the infected in the district belong to the age group of 60-90 years, while 91% of the positive cases are people in the 20-50 age group, according to official estimates. “The spread of infection among those aged above 50 years and critically-ill patients will increase the death rate. Hence reverse quarantine will be implemented in the district to protect vulnerable sections,” said Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Monday.

A campaign will be organised involving the Departments of Local-Self Government and Health and the district administration to step up reverse quarantine. The number of daily positive cases is expected to touch the 350-400 mark in the district. Preparatory measures have been strengthened to tackle the surge in positive cases. The estimated spread (97.8%) of disease in August was accurate, he said.

The lockdown relaxations led to an increase in the use of public transport. Social distancing and safety measures, which include use of masks and sanitisers, have to be adhered to without fail, according to the authorities.

Ernakulam has registered a total of 7,502 positive cases till Monday. Over 2,400 persons are under treatment. The district has recorded 45 deaths. The data showed that 23% of the infected are in the age group of 20-30 years while the rate of infection among the 30-40 age group is 18.68%. Nearly 16.6 % of the infected are in the 40-50 age group.

The authorities have asked employers of migrant labourers to step up vigil against the spread of disease among the workers. The Labour Department has also been told to improve surveillance. The restrictions in West Kochi would continue despite the situation remaining under control as the density of population in the region was high, they said.