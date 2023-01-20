ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials attach assets of PFI leaders at North Paravur, Aluva

January 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials in Ernakulam attached the property of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders at North Paravur and Aluva during a Statewide drive following a stringent directive from the Kerala High Court.

Officials at North Paravur attached assets and property of four leaders, including land and houses. At Aluva, assets including land and house belonging to a leader in Choornikkara village were attached.

Revenue officials began attachment proceedings in the morning. The police helped Revenue officials in recovery proceedings.

