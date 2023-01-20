HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue officials attach assets of PFI leaders at North Paravur, Aluva

January 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials in Ernakulam attached the property of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders at North Paravur and Aluva during a Statewide drive following a stringent directive from the Kerala High Court.

ALSO READ
Revenue, police teams confiscate assets of PFI leaders across Kerala

Officials at North Paravur attached assets and property of four leaders, including land and houses. At Aluva, assets including land and house belonging to a leader in Choornikkara village were attached.

Revenue officials began attachment proceedings in the morning. The police helped Revenue officials in recovery proceedings.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.