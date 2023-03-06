Revenue-earning proposals in Cusat’s annual budget

March 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Annual budget of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has proposed two revenue-generating schemes that are expected to earn nearly ₹8 crore.

It includes ‘Course-based External Registration with Credit-based Fee Structure’ initiative and offers programmes in the Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Academic programmes offered by the university will be made available to learners who have not registered for any course in the university under the first scheme. Such externally registered students can acquire respective credits.

The modalities of the scheme will be announced later after discussions, according to the budget for 2023-24 presented by Dr. K. Ajitha, convener of the Syndicate’s Standing Committee on Finance. The authorities hope to earn a revenue of about ₹5 crore through this initiative. Under the ODL programme, various programmes will be offered as per the regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission. The revenue expected is about ₹3 crore, it said.

Other proposals include setting up a Centre for Excellence in Aquatic Vaccine Development (₹1 crore); Faculty and Student Mobility Scheme (₹25 lakh); Green campus initiatives (₹60 lakh); Smart Campus (₹25 lakh), Research initiative in Bioscience (₹50 lakh), Centre for Sensor System Technology (₹1 crore) and Travel Assistance to researchers for paper presentation at conferences (₹10 lakh), according to an official communication.

Nearly ₹60 crore has been earmarked for construction, repair, and maintenance. An assistance of ₹4.5 crore has been earmarked for university and inter-university centres. About ₹50 lakh will be used to set up lab facility for new courses.