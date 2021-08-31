Revenue dept mulls special cell for processing land conversion applications at Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office

Kochi

MLAs demand relocation of RD office to District Collectorate

A suggestion to set up a special cell under a senior revenue official dedicated to processing applications for land conversion under the Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office is learnt to be under consideration of the Revenue Department. The development assumes significance in the wake of the transfer of more than 25 personnel from the Fort Kochi office in the second week of August following allegations of delay in processing applications and some staff members demanding money for considering land conversion applications.

District Collector Jaffar Malik had constituted a squad of Revenue Department officials to scrutinise the more than 3,000 files relating to land conversion applications at the RD office. Sources said that the report had been submitted to the District Collector. The administration has also finalised plans to reshuffle the staff members in more than 160 Revenue Department offices in the district following the allegations against the Fort Kochi office.

Staff shortage

C.A. Anish, State secretariat member of the Joint Council, said that a suggestion had been submitted to the Revenue Minister to constitute a special cell to look into the land conversion applications and complete the process in a time-bound manner so that the present complaints could be resolved. He said the suggestion was that officials and staff from Revenue Department offices in the district could be deployed in the special cell to speed up the process.

He also said that there was a serious shortage of staff in the RD office, where land conversion applications have to be considered in addition to other applications from people in the four taluks under the office. The Fort Kochi office looks into applications from Aluva, Kochi, Kanayannur and Paravoor taluks.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, said that a group of MLAs, including P.T. Thomas and Roji John, had sent an appeal to the Revenue Minister to consider relocating the RD office from Fort Kochi to the Kakkanad District Collectorate to make it more accessible to people from different taluks. People from Malayattoor and Ayampuzha and other distant areas have to travel to Fort Kochi now to submit applications, including applications for land conversion. The relocation of the office will help the people access the RD office more easily, said Mr. Vinod.

Sub Collector appointed

Meanwhile, P. Vishnu Raj was appointed Sub Collector at the Fort Kochi RD office on Tuesday. He was Idukki Sub Collector prior to the present appointment and succeeded Harrish Rasheed.