Retired FACT employees accuse company of unfair treatment

May 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Retired employees of public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) have said that the company’s record performance during the last financial year is a cause for joy but feel that they are being treated unfairly.

A statement issued here by FACT Retired Employees’ Association alleged that while all profit-making PSUs provided medical support to their retired employees, FACT did not extend such help.

The statement also claimed that around 4,000 employees were yet to get arrears of a salary revision effected 25 years ago, and that the management had also rejected a plea for payment of arrears of 19 months of the 2007 salary revision implemented in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

FACT chairman and managing director Kishor Rungta, however, said on Saturday that the salary revision arrears approved by the government had been cleared, and that there was no scope for grievances on the part of retired employees. He added that there was little scope for raising any issues as the company management could only pay the amount that the government had approved.

Association general secretary D. Gopinanthn Nair appreciated employees who were instrumental in putting up a commendable performance, including achieving 131% production in old plants. He recalled that FACT employees in the past too had worked hard to help the company grow and prosper. The employees also fought successfully to keep the fertiliser company in the public sector.

FACT has recorded a cumulative profit of over ₹2,902 crore over the past four years. If the management decided to pay a tenth of the profit, it would have been able to clear all the arrear payments to the employees, the statement claimed.

FACT said during the last financial year (2022-23), the company had recorded an operational profit of ₹612.99 crore and profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of ₹860.32 crore as against ₹353.28 crore and ₹679.84 crore respectively during the previous financial year. The company had also achieved a turnover of ₹6,198.15 crore against ₹4,424.80 crore in the previous year.