Resurgent IT sector helps Cusat bag placement offers

Over 850 students recruited in first round

The increase in IT hiring even amidst the pandemic situation has come good for the young aspirants at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here.

Over 850 students have received placement offers at the end of the first round of campus recruitment. About 100 companies had participated in the process, according to official estimates.

“IT companies were the major recruiters, with TCS alone providing offers to nearly 133 students,” said Jacob Elias, Chief Placement Officer, and faculty member of School of Engineering.

The pay packets offered were attractive despite fears that the pandemic may cause a dent in the prospects of the young talents. The highest salary offered was around ₹40 lakh a year to a girl student. The average entry-level salary was ₹4.8 lakh, which was not low compared to the pre-COVID times.

The boom in IT hiring emerged after most of the major recruiters improved their financial earnings even as other sectors reeled under the financial crisis induced by the pandemic.

Prof. Elias said the concerns about the delay in the onboarding process have been cleared, as the nearly 750 students of the previous batch had joined the companies in the pandemic period.

“The current batch students, who will pass out in June this year, are expected to join the companies in July,” he said.

The recruitment was not by IT firms alone, as core companies also offered placements to students. This included oil and construction companies.

About 1,400 students had registered for the campus placement drive. There were no restrictions in place as even students with backlogs were allowed to register for the process.

They were told that the selection process will be determined by the visiting companies. The authorities said that more recruiters are expected in the final phase of this season’s recruitment drive.