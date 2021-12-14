‘Resume KSRTC services from isles’

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:38 IST

The KSRTC must reintroduce all Tirukochi bus services through the trio of Goshree bridges, that were withdrawn during the pandemic, the Goshree Manushyavakasha Samrakshana Samithi has demanded.

Commuters and activists would hold a demonstration in front of the Ernakulam bus stand on Wednesday raising the demand, since the Goshree islanders and others were struggling for want of adequate bus services, said Paul Mampilly, chairman of the body.

