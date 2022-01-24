Restrictions to be tightened in Ernakulam from today

District included in ‘B’ category of COVID prevalence classification

More restrictions will be in place in Ernakulam from Tuesday, as the district has been included in the ‘B’ category of the COVID-19 prevalence classification.

If COVID patients form more than 10% of the total number of patients hospitalised in a district, and if COVID patients in ICU in a district have doubled from that on the baseline date (January 1), the district gets included in the ‘B’ category as per the new State government guidelines.

Meanwhile, the district on Monday recorded 4,443 new cases of COVID-19, but the details were not made available by the Health department.

The inclusion in the ‘B’ category means that no social, cultural, political, religious and community programmes will be allowed in the district. All religious worships should be held online, and only 20 persons will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

District Collector Jafar Malik said efforts would be made to complete the vaccination of eligible children, at 53% now, by January 31.