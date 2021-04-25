Restrictions tightened in Ernakulam district

District administration’s decision follows the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

The district administration has imposed stringent curbs as per the Disaster Management Act in the wake of the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam.

Shops and commercial establishments must function only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hotels and restaurants are permitted to sell only takeaways, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine-in is not permitted, including at toddy shops and bars. Organisers of weddings and events must register them on the COVID Jagratha portal. Only a maximum of 30 persons can attend weddings, while 20 can attend funerals. Family meetings have been banned.

Amusement parks, clubs, and gyms must remain closed till further notice. Team sports and film shooting have been banned. Theatres will remain closed till May 2.

All exams, except SSLC and Plus Two, must be postponed. Tuitions can be held only online, so also meetings and training programmes. Medical shops and fuel bunks and public transport can operate as usual.