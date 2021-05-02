Restrictions tightened in Eloor

KOCHI

02 May 2021 01:57 IST

Spike in COVID cases in the municipality

Eloor Municipality has strengthened curbs following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Around 550 persons contracted the disease as on Saturday following the second wave, according to A.D. Sujil, Municipal Chairman. “We will start care centres for taking care of affected persons this week. More restrictions will be in place to stop the spread,” he said.

The Binanipuram police have barricaded the entry to Eloor from Kadungalloor. Besides Kadungalloor, the nearby Alangad panchayat was also designated as a containment zone. Mr. Sujil said the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam was also closed as part of the ongoing restrictions along with the entry into the Pathalam bridge.

Advertising

Advertising

The pandemic has hit almost all wards in the municipality. The authorities have set up micro containment zones in four wards. The police have also stepped up vigil. Stringent action will be taken against crowding in violation of the government guidelines.