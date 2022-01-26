Restrictions tightened as district logs 9,405 cases

No social, political, or religious programmes allowed

Ernakulam district reported a total of 9,405 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Around 6,847 persons were infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,538 cases. Among those infected, 20 were health workers.

Around 6,800 persons were placed in home isolation on Tuesday. The total number of persons under this category was around 54,790, according to an official communication. The number of active cases in the district was 45,929.

Regulations as per category ‘B’ listing came into effect in Ernakulam on Tuesday. No social, political, cultural, and religious programmes will be allowed as part of the restrictions. The religious functions/ceremonies have to be done online.

Only 20 persons will be allowed for weddings and funerals. The election for the community development societies under the Kudumbashree, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed as the district was listed under the ‘B’ category.

The district administration has set January 31 as the target for achieving 100% vaccination coverage for teenagers. The Department of General Education will work with the Health and other departments to step up the programme. About 53% teenagers have received the first dose in the district.

The district Health wing recommended steps to avoid overcrowding, especially in malls and public places. Despite repeated warnings, it was found that many were not complying with the sanitise, mask use and physical distancing protocol. Those under home isolation should not venture out of the homes before the end of their mandatory quarantine period, according to health officials.