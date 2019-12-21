Kochi

Restrictions on tipper lorries

Tipper lorry traffic has been restricted between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. daily, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner, Central Zone, Ernakulam.

The restriction was brought into effect from September 18 this year following an inquiry conducted on a number of complaints received by the Ernakulam RTO in this connection.

