Restrictions on parking

Container lorries must not be parked in and around the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal and on the accident-prone Kalamukku-Kalamassery stretch on Container Road, a directive issued by the Fort Kochi Sub Divisional Magistrate has said. This is part of the precautions taken in view of Mulavukad panchayat being identified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

