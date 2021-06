Restrictions in local bodies in Ernakulam revised

Kochi

23 June 2021 21:00 IST

The move is in accordance with TPR recorded in the past seven days

Restrictions in local bodies have been revised and eased as per the test positivity rate (TPR) recorded over the past seven days.

Government offices and public sector establishments, self-governing bodies, banks, and other financial institutions can function in local bodies falling under categories A and B with 50% staff, and in local bodies falling under category C with 25% staff.

In local bodies falling under categories A and B, entry will be allowed into places of worship. Only 15 people will be allowed inside at a time.

Category A (TPR below 8%) - Pothanikkad, Thirumarady, Paingottoor, Maneed, Edakattuvayal, Koothattukulam, Kaloorkad, Elanji, Mazhuvannoor, Palakuzha, Perumbavoor, Amballoor, Koovapady, Arakuzha, Marady, Vengoor, Manjappra, Nedumbassery, Kunnukara, Edavanakkad, Manjalloor, Mudakuzha, Pampakuda, Aluva, and Kavalangad

Category B (TPR between 8% and 16%) - Udayamperoor, Muvattupuzha, Mookannur, Karumaloor, Angamaly, Puthenvelikkara, Asamanoor, Chittattukara, Kochi Corporation, Alangad, Varapuzha, Parakadavu, Pindimana, Ayyampuzha, Sreemoolanagaram, Mulavukad, Kizhakkambalam, Kothamangalam, Pallarimangalam, Kumbalanghi, Thiruvaniyoor, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Thuravoor, Kumbalam, Valakom, Payipra, Elamkunnapuzha, Piravom, Thrikkakara, Cheranalloor, Nayarambalam, Vengola, Aikaranad, Avoli, Vazhakulam, Kanjoor, Poothrikka, Thripunithura, Kadamakudy, Chendamangalam, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Kunnathunad, and Chottanikkara

Category C (TPR between 16% and 24%) - Vadakkekara, North Paravur, Rayamangalam, Kadungalloor, Kottuvally, Ayavana, Keerampara, Eloor, Pallipuram, Ezhikkara, Karukutty, Mulanthuruthy, Kottapady, Kuzhupilly, Maradu, Kuttampuzha, Edathala, Okal, Varapetty, Chengamanad, Njarakkal, Chellanam, Nellikuzhi, Ramamangalam, Kalady, Choornikkara, and Kalamassery

Category D (TPR over 24%) - Keezhmad.