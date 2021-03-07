Restored peedikas in Muziris region to give visitors a glimpse of the past

Slice of history: A row of old shops that were restored at Chendamangalam.

A row of old shops in Chendamangalam restored as part of Muziris Heritage Project

Craftspersons in a row of nine peedikas (shops) recently restored in the Chendamangalam panchayat will provide visitors to the Muziris region a glimpse of the bygone era.

The nine peedikas located near the Paliam gate of the Shiva temple were restored to their old-world charm as part of the Muziris Heritage Project. It is part of the restoration work of different structures that have historical importance and of those associated with the Paliath Achans, who were prime ministers to the Kochi kings.

The shops have been restored using among other items wooden door panels, which are secured together using a lengthy iron rod. They were once commonly used as doors of shops until rolling steel doors became popular. The shops also have a veranda, where wares were once displayed. “Much care has been taken to ensure that the aesthetics of the old shops are retained,” said Krishnabalan Paliath, the manager of the Paliam Group Devaswom Trust.

The shops were renovated at a cost of ₹54 lakh, as per the agreement between the Paliam family and the State government. They date back to roughly 300 years. The nine peedikas have been allocated to nine craftspersons who are skilled in traditional crafts such as pottery and handloom, apart from temple arts and the making of different artefacts.

It will go a long way in preserving traditional crafts. The craftspersons would not have to pay rent, said Mr. Paliath.