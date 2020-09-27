Kochi

Restoration of short-distance and MEMU trains sought

Passenger associations have demanded that the Southern Railway restore short-distance passenger and MEMU trains, since the functioning of government offices and those in the private sector are getting back to normality.

The latest to raise the demand is All Kerala Railway Users Association, in a letter to the Railway Minister. “All short-distance train services, which were stopped due to COVID-19, must be reintroduced in both Palakkad and Trivandrum divisions, to enable regular commuters to reach their workplaces and other destinations,” said Paul Manvettom, president of the association.

