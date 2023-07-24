Restoration of riparian ecosystem of major river basins of Kerala in the offing

July 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Restoration of the riparian ecosystem of the flood-ravaged river basins of the State is getting attention with a project for the propagation and planting of a few species of riparian plants.

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board has come up with a project for the development of propagation methods for select riparian plants. The project has proposed to produce up to 75,000 saplings each of at least 25 species of native riparian plants including Nirmaruthu, Vembala, Kadambu, Aattuvanchi, Neerchamba, and Maruthu.

A study carried out by the Board on the impact of floods and landslides on biodiversity and the ecosystem in 187 local self-government institutions in the State revealed that the flood had ravaged Idukki (Periyar basin), Ernakulam and Thrissur (Periyar and Chalakudy basins), Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta (Pamba basin) and Wayanad (Kabini basin) most.

The floodwater that came gushing had destroyed the precious riparian ecosystem in these river basins. There is an urgent need to rejuvenate these river basins through the planting of riparian plants. Hence the project, said C. George Thomas, chairman of the Board.

The Board had implemented the river rejuvenation project in the selected 14 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) along the Pampa River. However, there was a scarcity of riparian plant saplings during the implementation stage, he said.

The Board hopes to rejuvenate the riparian ecosystem of the major rivers namely Periyar, Chalakudy, Kabini and Bharathapuzha. Earlier, Vetiver saplings were widely planted along the banks of Pamba as part of the riverine biodiversity rejuvenation, he said.

The Board has invited research institutions and other agencies to develop at least 50,000 to 75,000 saplings of a minimum of 25 species and maintain them till July 2025. The saplings thus developed will be maintained in Research and Development centres for one year to ensure sufficient growth. Later, these saplings would be planted along the flood-affected river banks with the support of select BMCs in Kerala, he said.

A list of 50 species of riparian plants that are suitable for the river banks of the State has also been compiled by the Board.