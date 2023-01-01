Restoration of Fashion Street segment of Mullassery canal to be completed shortly

January 01, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The restoration work of the Fashion Street segment of Mullassery canal, which had been put on hold following inclement weather, will be completed within a fortnight.

The Irrigation department has completed restoration of nearly half of the 200-metre length of the canal. Traders who had set up shops along the canal were earlier relocated to a shopping complex near the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand. The canal work resumed nearly one month ago when the rains receded. The remaining work, including correction of the floor level and widening of the canal, could be completed in two weeks, said officials supervising the work.

The canal restoration work, part of the flood mitigation programme in the city, was stalled due to delay in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) removing water supply and sewage lines drawn along the canal. The tender floated for the work had to be re-issued twice as there were no takers. Later, the contractors demanded a revision in the bid amount, which further delayed the work. Eventually, the State government agreed to meet the revised expense for the work, thus paving the way for restarting the project.

In the Fashion Street segment, pipes that run across the canal at two points have to be removed. However, work along the KSRTC bus stand-M.G. Road segment can be resumed only after the KWA completes its job. It might take at least four months for the agency to complete the work, said an official.

The canal restoration work, which has been delayed by around six months, is likely to drag on for some more time. By the time the KWA removed the supply lines, monsoon showers would hit the city, which would further delay the completion of the project, said officials.