Restaurants’ Association launches food app Rezoy

12 May 2021 21:39 IST

Promising to home-deliver food at a price that’s less than what is charged while ordering food using food aggregators, the Kerala Food and Restaurants’ Association has launched its own mobile app named Rezoy.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar launched it by ordering food using the app. Nearly 400 hotels in Ernakulam are part of the service network, according to a release. Besides Kochi city, it will be available in a 5-km radius area from Kakkanad and Kalamassery.

