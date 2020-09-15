Responsible tourism projects at Valanthakad

KOCHI

15 September 2020 00:58 IST

Responsible Tourism (RT) initiatives at Valanthakad will usher in comprehensive development of the island, M. Swaraj, MLA, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating RT initiatives worth ₹99 lakh at the locale on Monday. Work is under way on a walkway and bridge, and they will be value-additions to tourism promotion in the region. The scenic island has a total of 50 families.

RT Mission State coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar gave the keynote address. A floating tourist facilitation centre and boat jetty too will form part of the project. The Ernakulam DTPC will complete the work in a year.

