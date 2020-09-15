Kochi

Responsible tourism projects at Valanthakad

Responsible Tourism (RT) initiatives at Valanthakad will usher in comprehensive development of the island, M. Swaraj, MLA, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating RT initiatives worth ₹99 lakh at the locale on Monday. Work is under way on a walkway and bridge, and they will be value-additions to tourism promotion in the region. The scenic island has a total of 50 families.

RT Mission State coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar gave the keynote address. A floating tourist facilitation centre and boat jetty too will form part of the project. The Ernakulam DTPC will complete the work in a year.

