Respite for Infopark as water drains out quickly

After last week’s severe waterlogging, Infopark Kochi managed to fare much better in the face of even heavier rainfall reportedly caused by cloudburst on Tuesday morning. While waterlogging was experienced during the duration of the rain, posing hardships to employees headed to Infopark, water drained out quickly once the rain subsided, compared to last week.

“A portion of a temporary bund erected in the Kadambrayar to stave off saline water intrusion during summer was partially demolished after last week’s downpour following a request to the District Collector. Besides, we had also cleaned up all the drains on the campus, which facilitated smooth flow of water through the drains. We wrote again to the Collector on Tuesday, requesting him to demolish the bund fully, clear the Kadambrayar of water hyacinths, and increase its depth. This will restore smooth flow in the river, which in turn will facilitate better drainage from Infopark,” said Infopark Kochi sources.

Subhash Balan, an employee of Infopark Kochi, said things were indeed better compared to last week. There was some waterlogging in Infopark Phase 1, but it was not anywhere as bad. Besides, water also drained out very quickly as soon as the rain stopped, he said.

However, Kochi Can’t Breathe, a collective of IT employees formed during the fire at Brahmapuram last year, dispelled claims by the Infopark authorities that the partial demolition of the bund in the Kadambrayar had helped address waterlogging in the area. “It did nothing, but the situation was saved only because the rain subsided. Unless the Kadambrayar is cleaned up and its flow fully restored, Infopark will continue to face the threat of waterlogging,” said M.V. Hariram, founder of the association.

