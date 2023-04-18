ADVERTISEMENT

Resource recovery facility starts functioning in Kochi

April 18, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister launches facility at Manappattyparambu; one RRF unit will help bale 10 tonnes of plastic waste a day; five more units to be set up this month

The Hindu Bureau

The first resource recovery facility (RRF) in Kochi started functioning at Manappattyparambu on Tuesday. A baling machine and another for dusting and cleaning non-degradable waste were also set up along with the RRF.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, inaugurated the facility.

Baling machine is used to compress plastic waste into blocks. Baling helps in reducing the volume of materials and their easy transportation.

One RRF unit will help bale at least 10 tonnes of plastic waste a day. Five more RRFs will be opened in Kochi this month, and they will help in taking out around 70 tonnes of baled plastic waste from the city, said a communication from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A conveyor belt for sieving and sorting non-degradable waste will be attached to the RRF. At present, waste is manually segregated by workers engaged by the civic body.

The Corporation plans to set up material collection facilities (MCF) in all its 74 divisions by May. Non-biodegradable waste from the divisions will be brought to the facility and later to the RRF. Waste for recycling will be removed from there and taken out of the city, said the communication.

Meanwhile, the two-day regional-level meetings convened by Mr. Rajesh for streamlining waste management projects concluded here on Tuesday. One meeting each was held in Palluruthy and Mattancherry regions on the day.

K.J. Maxy, MLA, offered support for setting up MCFs. He also offered to lead a campaign for zero waste divisions. Representatives of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society said they would process waste generated by homestays.

Civic representatives including Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, chairpersons of various standing committees, officials, and representatives of various organisations attended the sessions, said the communication.

