Resolve Periyar pollution permanently, NGT to State govt.

Chief Secretary, PCB, and expert panel told to file reports by May 17

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that the government should resolve pollution of the Periyar permanently, as it has been pending for eight years.

“It should not be allowed to continue in the future as well,” pointed out the Bench, comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta, in its latest order dated March 9. The order was issued in a case related to indiscriminate pollution of the river. The tribunal asked the Chief Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (PCB), and the joint committee of experts constituted by it to come up with reports before May 17.

The Bench said the joint committee had not filed its report suggesting measures to stop pollution in the Periyar. The action plan to be prepared by the government will depend on the recommendations of the committee as mentioned in a report filed by the government on February 24.

It had pointed out that the committee required more time to complete analysis of samples taken from the river. The committee has requested the tribunal to give time till March 31 to submit a comprehensive report on the various reasons for the pollution of the river. The government has agreed to submit the Periyar River Action Plan by April 30.

The Bench reminded that the time-line provided to inspect the river in two phases had already expired. The joint committee has been asked to file its report on remedial measures to be taken and share it with the government for preparing the action plan. The tribunal said the PCB should file a status report on the pollution levels in the Periyar. The agency must also submit its findings on discharge of untreated sewage and effluents by industrial units and local bodies before May 17.

The counsel for the Central Pollution Control Board (nodal agency for carrying out the study) told the Bench that the committee report would be submitted at the earliest.