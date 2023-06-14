Resolutions by members of 16 parishes sent to Synod of bishops

June 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Conference of members of 16 parishes in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church under the aegis of the lay people’s group, Almaya Munnettam, has reconfirmed allegiance to the Pope and the Catholic Church and faith in the spirit of renewal of the second Vatican Council while reiterating that they will only accept a fully congregation-facing Mass. Resolutions by members of 16 parishes were sent to the Synod of bishops.

A communication from the group here on Wednesday alleged that the Synod of bishops was trying to address problems confronting the archdiocese without hearing its members. This is in opposition to the Synodal process set out by the Pope.

The group called on the Synod to resolve the issue of restitution for losses suffered by the archdiocese on account of a series of land deals under Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop. The Synod should take steps to resolve the moral and financial issues involved in the matter.

The group also called for the removal of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath as apostolic administrator. “He has failed in the pastoral care of the archdiocese, and it is difficult to go forward under his leadership,” the group said.

A bishop, who will listen to the members of the archdiocese and represent their interests should be selected to head the archdiocese, the group demanded. The reopening of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has remained closed since the eve of Christmas last year, is another demand from the group.

The Alamaya Munnettam also said that the proceedings and steps taken by the Synod of bishops should be transparent, and that they should be broadcast to the public. Besides, the Vatican should ensure that there is transparency and honesty in the conduct of the Synodal proceedings.

