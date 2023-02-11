Resolution by cathedral delegates demands Archbishop’s resignation

February 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A resolution passed by delegates of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral on Saturday here said the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, and the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church were a total failure. It was evident from the way they were unable to do much to reopen the cathedral basilica that was closed on November 27 last year, and to take action following the untoward incidents inside the basilica on December 23 and 24.

The resolution demanded that Archbishop Thazhath step down and the administrator of the basilica Antoney Puthuvelil be ousted. The delegates also demanded that the way the Mass was celebrated in the archdiocese in 1999 should continue.