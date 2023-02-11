ADVERTISEMENT

Resolution by cathedral delegates demands Archbishop’s resignation

February 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A resolution passed by delegates of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral on Saturday here said the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, and the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church were a total failure. It was evident from the way they were unable to do much to reopen the cathedral basilica that was closed on November 27 last year, and to take action following the untoward incidents inside the basilica on December 23 and 24.

The resolution demanded that Archbishop Thazhath step down and the administrator of the basilica Antoney Puthuvelil be ousted. The delegates also demanded that the way the Mass was celebrated in the archdiocese in 1999 should continue. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US