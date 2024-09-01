ADVERTISEMENT

Resist spread of hatred through art, says Kerala CM

Published - September 01, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Dhyana Chitra: A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab, which will house a library containing the late artist Ramachandran’s exclusive collection of 4,000 books, awards, and mementos inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting the Dhyana Chitra: A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab in Kochi, shortly after its inauguration on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for resisting attempts to spread hatred using art as a medium. He said efforts should be made to make art traditions accessible to ordinary people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating Dhyana Chitra: A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab, which will house a library containing the late artist Ramachandran’s exclusive collection of 4,000 books, awards, and mementos, on September 1 (Sunday).

The Chief Minister remembered the artist, who passed away in February this year, as a bridge between a broad tradition and the present times. Dhyana Chitra will serve as a research centre named after the eminent artist at the Durbar Hall Art Centre of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should be able to make painting and sculpture traditions accessible to ordinary people. We should also convey to masses the vision of artists like A. Ramachandran, which is rooted in humanism and environmental equilibrium,” the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He recalled that the artist had conducted extensive studies on art history, as reflected in his valuable book collection. The cultural lab housed both art history and Ramachandran’s life history, making it a valuable resource for art students at all levels, he added.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, who chaired the meeting, said the museum under construction would house paintings and sculptures by Ramachandran valued at around ₹300 crore.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, MLA T. J. Vinod, Mayor M. Anilkumar and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth were among those present, said a press release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US