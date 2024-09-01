Resist spread of hatred through art, says Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for resisting attempts to spread hatred using art as a medium. He said efforts should be made to make art traditions accessible to ordinary people.

He was inaugurating Dhyana Chitra: A. Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab, which will house a library containing the late artist Ramachandran’s exclusive collection of 4,000 books, awards, and mementos, on September 1 (Sunday).

The Chief Minister remembered the artist, who passed away in February this year, as a bridge between a broad tradition and the present times. Dhyana Chitra will serve as a research centre named after the eminent artist at the Durbar Hall Art Centre of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

“We should be able to make painting and sculpture traditions accessible to ordinary people. We should also convey to masses the vision of artists like A. Ramachandran, which is rooted in humanism and environmental equilibrium,” the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the artist had conducted extensive studies on art history, as reflected in his valuable book collection. The cultural lab housed both art history and Ramachandran’s life history, making it a valuable resource for art students at all levels, he added.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, who chaired the meeting, said the museum under construction would house paintings and sculptures by Ramachandran valued at around ₹300 crore.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, MLA T. J. Vinod, Mayor M. Anilkumar and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth were among those present, said a press release here.