Resist globalisation using cultural diversity: Antony Gormley

February 23, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

British sculptor Antony Gormley at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. 

“We need to overcome globalisation using our identity, and its monotonous face should be tackled using cultural diversity,” Antony Gormley, noted British sculptor, has said.

Global consciousness should not be allowed to become mass ignorance. Every idea carries with it an in-built resistance, he said after visiting the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. He added that humans were held responsible for changes caused by climatic unruliness to the planet’s geographic history. The man who cares for only his survival is in the dock.

A release quoted him as saying that the surroundings of the venues of the Biennale, being held in the harbour city, reflect the relationship of the contemporary art fest with the exchange and interaction of ideas. By creating a bond between continents, the art event sends the message that the global concept of cultural diversity can be used to overcome total autocracy, he said.

