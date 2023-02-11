Resist false campaign to portray Kerala as not industry-friendly: Chief Minister

February 11, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the youth to resist the false campaign that Kerala is not industry-friendly.

“The government is committed to introducing a system of tapping job opportunities and skill enhancement along with the various learning programmes undertaken by students. We want you to become entrepreneurs and job-providers,” he said in his inaugural address at the Professional Students’ Summit organised by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme at Angamaly on Saturday.

Referring to the increasing number of students opting for higher education abroad, Mr. Vijayan said the Left government had taken note of the false campaign that they were leaving the State in view of its poor industry-friendly image. They were seeking options abroad considering the advantage of undertaking jobs and skill enhancement programmes along with their studies. Such facilities would be made available in Kerala too, he said.

The Chief Minister said the student enrolment ratio had reached 43.2% in the State following the interventions made by the government. The attempt is to scale it up to 75%. The Budget had allocated Rs.3,500 crore towards research and development in the science and technology sector. The medical innovation park aimed at enhancing the medical entrepreneurial ecosystem would turn a reality by the end of this year, he said.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, presided. Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, was the chief guest. Hundreds of professional students and faculty members from higher educational institutions attended the summit.