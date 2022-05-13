Resilience a key factor in the face of rising cost of life

KOCHI

Resilience is no longer a concept or a word in the dictionary. It has become an everyday fact of life. Post-COVID 19 pandemic and in the face of rising cost of life, people, especially those who have no regular income, are resorting to a range of measures to overcome the challenges.

M. K. Tresia used to be a marginal dairy farmer until COVID 19 pandemic threatened to bring the curtains down on what was a flourishing and stable business in its own little way. With two milch animals in the stable, she sold about ten to twelve litres of milk in the morning. The income was augmented by the sale of fresh curd and a little clarified butter churned out from the milk. Her family helped out with fodder collection and subsidised cattle feed from the cooperative milk union Milma was a supportive factor. But she has now to cope with the rising cost of cattle feed, a fall in the availability of green fodder as well as rising cost of life triggered by the hike in petroleum fuels including cooking gas.

Renish Bose

But the family has not taken on the new demands without resistance. She now joins the group of women, who work under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme. She also works at a seafood processing plant whenever time allows her. It is a lot tougher than before, but it is not the worst of times, she said when asked about her multiple jobs that earn her about Rs. 600 to 800 a day. The money goes into feeding the family of four, keeping the animals well-cared for as well as meeting the repayment requirements of the loans that have been availed for various purposes. Her husband, who is a retired employee from a private job, has a small pension that augments the family’s income. But that’s not much, he said.

P. K Shishupalan, who owned an autorickshaw and used it as a regular means of income, has shifted his occupation entirely. He now runs a kiosk or a day-long ‘thattukada’ where tea, snacks, lemonades and other soft drinks are served. He says he now has more freedom to look for other means of income, shifting from one job to another. Public transport systems, including autorickshaws went virtually out of sight with the COVID 19 lockdown. Even now people are a little worried about using these vehicles, he said.

P.K. Shishupalan

Though the price of daily provisions and essentials are seen to be slipping now, people like Renish Bose are not leaving anything to chance. He said he had opened a little shop selling knick knacks to augment his income from running a photography studio, which had run into a serious debt crisis during the COVID 19 lockdown with restrictions on public events, including marriages.

In the meanwhile, coconut oil, which is the preferred cooking medium in Kerala, the price of which is mostly decided by the Kochi wholesale market, sold at Rs. 17,600 per quintal (100 kgs) on May 12, 2021. The price has come down to Rs. 14,700 per quintal on May 12 this year. There are also other varieties of coconut oil that influence the market, including those imported from other states. The price of coconut oil (pandy) per quintal varied from Rs. 19,000 per in Thiruvalla on May 12, 2021 to Rs. 11,400 in Ernakulam. The price of the same quality cooking medium on May 12, 2022 was Rs. 17,000 in Thiruvalla and Rs. 14,800 in Alappuzha.

Grated coconut, coconut milk and value added products from coconut are all-time favourites in the state. Price of coconut without husk (for a thousand numbers) ruled at Rs. 13,500 on May 12, 2021 in Thiruvananthapuram. The price was Rs. 12,000 in Ponnani while in Ernakulam it was Rs. 20,000 on the same day. It was as high as Rs. 22,500 in Idukki district. The price of coconut without husk (per thousand) has come down to Rs. 11,900 in Thiruvananthapuram as on May 12 this year. On the same day, the price ruled at Rs. 17,000 in Ernakulam and Idukki.

Teresa

The price of eggs (per 100) ruled at Rs. 465 in Nedumangad market on May 12, 2021; the price was Rs. 470 in North Paravoor and Rs. 460 in Kozhikode. The price has seen a major shift in May this year with the 100 eggs costing Rs 415 in the Nedumangad wholesale market on May 12, 2022. In Kollam the price was Rs. 400 and Rs. 410 in Kozhikode.

Milk price has held steady over the last six months thanks largely to the intervention of regional milk cooperatives, which cater to the bulk of the demand. John Theruvath, chairman of the Ernakulam Regional Milk Cooperative said the regional cooperative, one of the three regional cooperatives comprising the districts of Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts, sold about 8,000 litres of the Rich Milk variety, 3.64 lakh litres of Pride category and 57,000 litres of toned milk per day. The milk prices varied - Rs. 52, 46 and 44 per litre respectively.

A wholesale dealer in rice and pulses in the city said export of varieties of pulses like toor dahl and cowpeak had been banned. However, he claimed some export houses are engaged in exporting these agricultural products. At the same time the prices of dahls and other pulses are moving downward though there appeared an upward movement in the price of rice.

The price of one of the favourites in the market, Matta rice, now sells between Rs. 50 and Rs. 46 a kg, depending on the quality of the product, the dealer said. The rise in the price has been triggered by a shortage of supplies from Andhra Pradesh, where millers appeared to be getting less consignments of paddy compared to the past, he added. He said the price of rice varieties like Surekha and Jaya too were seen being nudged up because of a general short supply, but which did not appear too serious so far.

The price of Bengal gram (black) was Rs. 92 per kg for the top quality while the other varieties sold for up to Rs. 52 a kg. Cowpea, which is a preferred ingredient in many vegetarian dishes in the state, sells between Rs. 76 and Rs. 78 a kg. Uzhunnu or black gra sells between Rs. 105 and Rs. 88 a kg depending on the quality as of now, he added. Green peas prices are down at Rs. 62 to Rs. 65 a kg and 70 a kg depending on the quality.

Eom / Mka