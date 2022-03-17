Residents worried about proposed waste treatment plant at Kadungalloor in Ernakulam

Local residents are apprehensive about the proposed waste treatment plant in Kadungalloor panchayat despite assurances from the authorities that it would be limited to management of construction and demolition waste.

Residents of Ward 18 were on the warpath against the setting up of the plant on a two-acre site of Indian Rare Earths. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and District Collector Jafar Malik had convened a meeting to assuage people’s concerns.

Suresh Muttathil, president of Kadungalloor panchayat, said officials had given assurance that there was no immediate plan to set up a slaughter waste processing unit in the area. “We were told that the initial plan was to set up a facility for processing construction and demolition waste. But residents are not fully convinced. They fear that such projects will come up soon,” he said.

Sunitha Kumari, member, Ward 18, said the nearly 630 families were worried about the proposed projects. Preparatory work, including clearing bushes and setting up surveillance cameras, are progressing at the site,” she added.

She pointed out that residents had the right to protest against the project considering its adverse impact on their lives. “Who will want to live near a plant that processes slaughter, construction and demolition waste?” she asked.