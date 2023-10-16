Residents welcome funds for protecting 4.5-km coastal segment in Chellanam

October 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of Chellanam have welcomed the government decision to sanction ₹247 crore for protecting the 4.5-km coastal segment between Puthenthode, near Kannamaly, and CMS.

The money has been sanctioned in addition to the ₹344 crore that was utilised for completing sea shore protection work, covering a stretch of around 7.3 km, using concrete tetrapods and sea groynes. K.J. Maxi, MLA, said the additional amount was sanctioned by the State government a week ago.

Sheri J. Thomas, president of Kerala Latin Catholic Association, said he welcomed the government decision to sanction more money for the work even as the Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi completed nearly 1,500 days of public action, demanding seashore protection work for the entire segment between Fort Kochi and Chellanam, a distance of about 17 km.

The Janakiya Vedi has been at the forefront of a demand for social auditing of the coastal protection work carried out so far so as to ascertain the impact of tetrapods and groynes for containing sea erosion. It has also demanded that the dredged material from the Cochin shipping channel be deposited close to the shore near Chellanam to prevent the sea getting deeper nearshore. Deeper nearshore waters have been reported to influence the strength and severity of waves that sweep into the shore.

Chellanam appears to have been spared so far from the most severe impact of the monsoon season this year. Though the monsoon rainfall was low, helping to keep the sea calmer compared to previous years, the heavy rains experienced in September have also not triggered major sea incursion.