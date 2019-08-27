Residents up in arms against Bevco outlet at Thripunithura

Residents are up in arms against an outlet of Beverages Corporation (Bevco) on Vaikom Road in Thripunithura which, they say, will add to traffic woes of the town.

Located on the western side of the road just before it curves towards Government Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura, the outlet, which was opened last week, is causing traffic snarls during peak hours.

Incidentally, the peak traffic hours coincide with the peak time for the outlet as its customers park two- and four-wheelers on the roadside. As a result, residents are left to grapple with heavy traffic on the narrow road. “It has now become difficult to manoeuvre my two-wheeler on the road,” said a commuter from Kannankulangara.

Meanwhile, former councillor Sasi Vellakkat told The Hindu that residents’ associations in Thripunithura were planning to complain to the District Collector. Residents are also of the view that the municipality has remained a mute spectator to the issue. According to Rajashri Chaliath, a councillor, most councillors got to know about the outlet only after it was opened. Since the outlet is directly run by the Excise Department, the municipality has been reduced to the role of an observer. “The issue will be taken up at the next council meeting,” Ms. Chaliath said.

In a statement, V.P. Prasad, chairman, Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA), said the opening of Beverages outlets in every nook and corner was not a reflection of good governance. The executive committee of TRURA has decided to support the protest movement by local residents against the outlet, he added. While measures to ease traffic in the town are the need of the hour, the government seems to have taken a step which has added to the woes of people, Mr. Prasad said.

E.K. Krishnankutty, councillor of the ward where the outlet has come up, said he was yet to formally receive a complaint. “Quite a few had called me to find out if anything could be done about it,” he added. Mr. Krishnankutty said it was up to the Excise Department to decide where the outlet should be opened. According to him, there is enough parking space in front of the outlet, and the issue of traffic snarls will be sorted out once the Vaikom Road expansion project is implemented.

The Vaikom Road project was conceived around 30 years ago. While funds were allocated two years ago, there has been no progress in the project owing to complaints from affected parties, Mr. Prasad said.