Residents to get air pollution data

The public will get a detailed analytical data on air pollution following the implosion of the apartment complexes at Maradu within two days.

The State Pollution Control Board will study the particulate matter pollution following the implosion real-time.

The data gathered will be crucial in assessing the environment compensation to be fixed on violators in the wake of air pollution recording levels beyond permissible levels, according to board officials associated with the process.

The process of setting up air monitoring stations at the four apartment buildings to be demolished will be carried out on Tuesday. The size-selective sampling will be done as per the norms prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air pollution levels based on the PM 10 (particles with a diameter of 10 or less) and PM 2.5 (particles of diameter 2.5 or less) levels of particulate matter will be assessed for a duration of eight hours from the time of implosion. The safe permissible limits for PM 10 and PM 2.5 particulate matter are 100 and 60 respectively. The data could be made available to the public within two days, said board officials.

“The wind direction at the time of implosion is expected to be towards the southern side of the apartments. We have identified specific locations near all the four structures to set up the equipment for real-time monitoring. As we have not studied the impact of such large-scale implosion, the process will be approached as if we are tackling a natural calamity,” they said.

The board will initiate action as per the provisions of the Environment Act against those responsible for carrying out the demolition process, if the air pollution levels are beyond permissible limits.

The board has recommended the use of water sprinklers to minimise the impact of air pollution following the implosion. Fire and Rescue Services personnel will be deployed near all the four sites to spray water immediately after the demolition process.