Residents stage protest in Edayar over pollution

February 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

People in the Eloor-Edayar area, under the aegis of the Periyar Malineekarana Viridha Samyukta Samara Samithi (united forum against pollution), burnt in effigy State Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman A.B. Pradeepkumar on Thursday alleging that the board was doing little to contain pollution caused by industrial units in the area.

The protest was organised at the busy Pathalam Junction on Thursday even as those leading the protest alleged that the PCB was “lackadaisical” and “irresponsible” in attending to grave issues raised by people in the area. The most recent issue that was highlighted was the malodour in the area, said Maheshkumar V.B., a member of the Samithi.

He claimed that the protest was organised to prevent the people of the Eloor-Edayar area falling perpetually sick due to pollution. The residents are not demanding closure of industrial units but control of pollution. New units are being permitted without a thought about pollution turning worse in the area, he said.

Mr. Maheshkumar also claimed that there was a recent instance of a company in the industrial area directly pumping polluted water into the Periyar. Though the issue was brought to the notice of the PCB by 4 p.m. on the day, samples were taken only around 10 p.m.

Amid these charges, the PCB Chairman said the board was doing everything within its capabilities to attend to issues raised by people. He added that the board had commissioned a study on the pollution situation in the area. However, the residents are using a leaked interim report to trigger protest against the board.

The study has been commissioned using the PCB’s own funds, the chairman said.