Residents stage protest at KWA office in Kochi against water supply disruption

August 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents and elected representatives of Pottakuzhi division under the Kochi Corporation staged a protest at the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Kerala Water Authority (KWA), on Tuesday in protest against the disruption of water supply in the area.

They staged a sit-in protest alleging that officials had failed to resolve the issue over the past two weeks. “The affected areas included Desabhimani Road, Ashoka Road, Masjid Lane, Unity Lane, Punnakudi Lane and Grace Lane. Despite repeated pleas, officials were not able to initiate necessary measures,” said C.A. Shakeer, councillor representing the division.

The residents said there was no consistency in water supply, and that the situation had turned worse over the past two weeks. The absence of measures to boost pressure in the main line might have led to repeated disruptions in water supply, they added.

Mr. Shakeer said the protest was called off after the Executive Engineer promised to take immediate steps to boost pressure.

Residents of Edappally and Ponekkara divisions under the Kochi Corporation had staged a protest in front of the KWA office at Kaloor on July 24 demanding immediate steps to restore drinking water supply.

