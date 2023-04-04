Residents seek speedy completion of work on iron bridge

April 04, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of both Thripunithura and Kochi Corporation areas, who depend heavily on the Thripunithura iron bridge, have appealed to the authorities for an early completion of work on the new bridge considering its importance as one of the crucial links between Thripunithura and Kakkanad, and Thripunithura and Corporation areas.

A recent communication from the Public Works department (Bridges Division, Ernakulam) to the Mukkottil Temple Road Residents Association, Punithura, said only two-wheelers were now being allowed to use the bridge in view of its condition.

Residents’ association president Roy Thekkan said even autorickshaws were not allowed to use the bridge. The PWD said various portions of the bridge, which is old, had reached the fatigue limit, and that there was a possibility of the structure collapsing. Considering these conditions, there is a limit on strengthening the bridge, and steps are being taken to build a new bridge.

A panel of experts from the Kerala Highway Research Institute and the PWD (Design) had examined the structure and prepared a report. The report had pointed out the technical limits to strengthening the bridge.

Under such circumstances, autorickshaws are not being allowed to use the bridge now, said Mr. Thekkan. The bridge was closed in March 2019 owing to its poor condition. Work on the bridge is expected to pick up pace as administrative sanction has been granted for acquisition of land for the project. He said around 60 cents would have to be acquired in Poonithura and Nadama villages.

The iconic bridge was built in 1890.