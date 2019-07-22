Residents seek clarity on land acquisition for S.N. Junction extension

Thripunithura residents along the proposed Kochi metro alignment to S.N. Junction have raised concerns over the lack of information about the compensation package for them once they surrender land for the project.

The metro’s S.N. Junction stop had been extended to the railway station recently.

There are 22 houses that are likely to be fully or partially affected because of the project.

Saji Varkey, one of the residents who spoke to The Hindu, said that though the municipality had laid survey stones, there had been no communication from the civic body on the project. Earlier, only a few houses had been marked for land acquisition, he said.

“We have conveyed our grievances to the municipality. We will approach the Collector if there is no move to officially inform us about the project,” he said.

Civic body’s stance

“The project is at its preliminary stage,” said the Municipal Secretary. The Municipality’s responsibility is to make the land available as per the design and parameters of the project, the official said.

“We have received complaints and there will be a separate platform to address them. People in the area will be notified about the project. Their consent is important for the project, but the design cannot be changed,” said the official.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials told The Hindu that a detailed project report was not yet ready as the government sanction for ₹356 crore for the metro S.N. Junction extension came only a month ago.

According to them, a 21-metre road has been proposed in the design on a barren land in the area.

“Houses could have included in the alignment. It is up to the civic body to finalise and provide the land,” they said.