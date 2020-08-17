Residents reiterate demand for storm water drainage

The residential area of Edachira near Infopark has been grappling with constant flooding

Link Valley Residents’ Association at Edachira in Thrikkakara Municipality has reiterated its demand for a new storm water drainage system after the residential area went under water during heavy rain last week.

This is the third year in a row that the area near Infopark has been flooded in heavy rain, association secretary Binod Hariharan said on Wednesday.

The community of around 120 families reside in the area surrounded by hills on three sides and Infopark on the other. The place is vulnerable to flooding, a problem identified and brought to the notice of the authorities much earlier.

The problem was exposed during heavy rain in the second week of August, 2018 and again in the second week of August, 2019. The entire area once again got heavily flooded on August 10, even forcing some residents to move out.

An old drain of 1.5 metre width, which was initially built, was enough until a few years ago. But with the proliferation of residential units around, it became inadequate. A request has been made to the Thrikkakara Municipality and the district administration to look into the matter, even as the residents engaged an agent to study the situation and suggest remedial measures.

Based on the findings of the study, the municipal authorities had written to the Infopark administration, pointing out that a new, 180-metre drain should be linked to Edachirathodu to solve the problem.

The civic authorities had recommended that the drain be built in coordination between Infopark and the Public Works Department with financial support from the MLA fund and the District Collector’s disaster management fund.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, too has appealed to the Infopark authorities to look into the issue of building a new drainage system.