Residents raise concerns as coastal highway project gathers steam in Kochi

With the State coastal highway project gaining momentum, residents of coastal areas such as Chellanam have raised concerns about the proposal to expand the road, which will require land acquisition and lead to rehabilitation of members of the marine fishing community.

₹6,500 crore

The project, being implemented by Kerala Road Fund Board, involves widening the coastal highway to 14 metres. The entire State coastal segment, with a length of 468 km, will come in for expansion. Land acquisition and the road works involve a total investment of ₹6,500 crore.

According to reports, more than ₹184 crore has been allocated already for land acquisition between Chellanam and Fort Kochi. Sources in Kerala Coastal Area Development Corporation said the Corporation has been given the task of land acquisition and rehabilitation.

Blue Economy

Fishermen’s coordination committee member Charles George said widening of the coastal highway in Kerala is part of the national-level project, that is, in turn, part of the Blue Economy policies declared by the government.

“Where will the fishermen go is the basic question,” he said. The 2,000-km coastal segment will see development of six major ports including the one at Vizhinjam, coastal developmental zones, port-based cities and development areas, ship-breaking, and new ship-building facilities as well as tourism circuits.

Fishermen’s unions protested against these policies before the Cochin Port Authority office, calling for a rollback of the Blue Economy proposals. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the protest, and trade unions, cutting across political affiliations, were present.

Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), which has, in the past, intervened to rehabilitate coastal people affected both by natural calamities and development projects, said coastal residents should be paid compensation for land at the rate that was offered by the National Highways Authority of India for expanding NH 66.

Kumbalam Rajappan’s (AITUC) was among several voices that spoke for traditional fishermen at the protest meeting.

Jude Joseph, who leads a research organisation under KRLCC, said the fact that fishermen lose their livelihood when their land and houses are taken over should be a major concern when a compensation package is decided.

KRLCC has also said the declaration on the coastal highway widening and development works had come without the government announcing a rehabilitation and compensation package.