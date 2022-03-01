Residents protest against laying of SilverLine survey stones

Residents of wards 9 and 10 of Chengamanad panchayat continued their protest against laying of survey stones for the K-rail semi-high speed rail project for the second day on Monday.

One person was arrested by the police as he tried to protest against laying of stones, said Francis Puthussery of K-Rail Virudha Janakeeya Samiti from Neduvannoor, which is close to Aluva. Chengamanad panchayat member from Neduvannoor, Shajan Abraham, said there was a large number of police personnel, who were overseeing the laying of survey stones even as people staged protests in their own property against the project. He said 10 houses and other buildings in wards 9 and 10 would be affected by the project.

He also said more than a dozen people were arrested by the police on Saturday, the first day of the laying of survey stones in the village. Mr. Puthussery said K-Rail Virudha Janakeeya Samiti had organised a protest against the authorities taking over property with residential houses, and the agitation on Monday was an indication of people’s stand on the project.