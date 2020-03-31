Residents prepare hand sanitisers at home to overcome shortage

Demand for surgical spirit, aloe vera gel and glycerine goes up

With the scarcity of hand sanitisers continuing in the district, city residents are preparing the antiseptic solution at home to beat the spread of COVID-19 and overcome the shortage.

Customers are purchasing surgical spirit, aloe vera gel and glycerine separately to mix them clean their hands. A bottle of 100-ml surgical spirit costs ₹40 and 15-gram glycerine ₹18. “One can get a 50-gram pack of aloe vera gel at ₹70 and prepare the solution at a cost of ₹128,” said a medical shop owner.

Since the sale of the gel picked up, suppliers started pushing larger packets, which could cost more, she said.

The scarcity of sanitisers continues in the Kochi market even after the regulatory regime introduced by the authorities. The District Supply Officer had earlier fixed the price of 200-ml sanitiser at ₹100. The price regulation system, it was instructed, would continue till June 30.

Purchasing of ready-made hand sanitisers would not be an economically feasible proposition for those who need it in large quantities. For public utility facilities like fuel outlets, which employ a good number of workers who frequently come into direct contact with customers, it would be a highly expensive affair to purchase bottled ones. “They resort to manufacture the solution with the help of chemists,” said a medical shop owner in the city who supplied surgical spirit and gel to a petrol bunk owner.

The market intervention of the authorities has not helped in overcoming the shortage of masks either in Kochi. Distributors have priced three-ply masts at ₹15 a piece. Even at that rate, masks were not available in city shops, said a vendor.

Some medical shop owners are getting two-ply masks prepared at local stitching units to be sold at ₹8 a piece as fixed by the authorities. Its price had went up to ₹35 during the past weeks. The central authorities had fixed the price of two-ply masks at ₹8 and three-ply masks at ₹10. The authorities had also warned against hoarding of masks and sanitisers in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.