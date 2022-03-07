Residents oppose waste treatment plant project in Edayar

Govt. must address apprehensions: Kadungalloor panchayat president

Govt. must address apprehensions: Kadungalloor panchayat president

The Edayar Poura Samrakshana Samithi, a combine of people opposing the establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ward 18 (Edayar) of Kadungalloor panchayat, near Kochi, has said it will continue to oppose the project despite assurances given by the district administration, which convened a meeting of stakeholders here on Monday.

Kadungalloor panchayat president Suresh Muttathil said the discussions on Monday had seen the district administration advise those opposing the project to visit a plant in Hyderabad, which was running on similar lines. He said there were apprehensions in the minds of the people about the proposed plant and that the government must address the apprehensions before making a definitive plan to go ahead with the project.

Samithi joint convenor V. B. Maheshkumar said the meeting was convened after the residents protested against the move to establish the plant on two acres of land, close to food processing plants and residential areas. He said the plant would process various waste materials, including slaughterhouse waste and concrete materials.

Those opposing the project said the government should take into consideration the fears and health concerns of people before finalising plans.