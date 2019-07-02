Kochi

Residents oppose Kinfra park project

Residents of the Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat made clear their opposition to the proposed Ambalamugal Kinfra petrochemical park at a public hearing held on Sunday, before environment clearance is granted to the project.

“This park will worsen the pollution caused by existing projects in Brahmapuram. If any more polluting projects are established here, arrangements should be made to rehabilitate the residents,” said Gita Sukumaran, a block panchayat member.

According to Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat member Abdul Basheer, public participation at the hearing was low since the residents in the area had not been notified about it in advance.

He demanded clarity on the pollution the park could cause and the income and jobs that it could bring to the people in the area.

Kinfra general manager T.D. Unnikrishnan said the ₹1,289-crore project could provide permanent employment to around 3,733 people and temporary employment to over 5,500 people, besides benefiting businesses in the area.

District Collector S. Suhas said the final report would be prepared keeping in mind the anxieties of the people.

