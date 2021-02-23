Residents of three panchayats exempted from toll payment

Kochi

23 February 2021

Free FasTag for people of Mulavukad, Cheranalloor, and Kadamakudy

Residents of Mulavukad, Cheranalloor, and Kadamakudy using Container Road will continue to be exempted from toll payment at the National Highways Authority of India’s toll plaza at Ponnarimangalam. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by District Collector S. Suhas here on Monday.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had taken up with the Collector the issue of the NHAI collecting toll during the past one week from the residents of the three panchayats. Mr. Eden said people of the said localities had surrendered their land and even the source of livelihood for the road to materialise.

Steps are under way to exempt people living in Eloor Municipality also from the toll. The NHAI has been directed to issue free FasTag to residents in the four localities. People of the localities were forced to pay toll after FasTag was made mandatory. Mass protests were also held at the toll plaza, Mr. Eden said.

Samara Samiti representative M.M. Lawrence, NHAI officials, and people’s representatives attended Monday’s meeting.

Mr. Eden had handed over to the Collector a list of works that the NHAI ought to carry out on Container Road that passes through Mulavukad panchayat.

Residents had been on the warpath demanding street lights and reflectors on Container Road, since accidents and crimes were commonplace on the stretch at night.